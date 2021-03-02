The Somerset Christian Cougars fell to Casey County Rebels at the buzzer last night at Somerset Christian.
With the score even at 52-52 inside the final seconds of the game, Casey County's Spencer Baird, who was heavily contested, nailed the game winning shot to beat the Cougars 54-52 at the buzzer.
"We played a very balanced game, and had several opportunities that would have put us ahead, but it just wasn't meant to be," said Somerset Christian head coach Kirk Stickley. "Baird hit the game winner over two defenders for the win. This was a good bounce back game for us, even though we didn't get the win."
The game had been tightly contested throughout, and this started in the opening period. After the first, the teams were tied at 17-17.
The Rebels outscored Somerset Christian 18-11 in the second period to lead 35-28 heading into the halftime break.
However, the Cougars closed the gap by outscoring Casey County 15-11 in the third, and were down just three at 46-43 heading into the fourth.
In a very defensive and close fourth quarter, the Rebels were able to take it on the final shot.
Spencer Baird was the star of the show for Casey County with a game high 30 points.
The Cougars offense was extremely balanced and they had junior Luke Atwood, senior Aaron Crubaugh, junior David Crubaugh, and junior Braydon Moore all reaching double figures with Atwood leading the team with 15, A. Crubaugh at 14, D. Crubaugh with 11, and Moore at 10. A. Crubaugh also had a double-double with a 12 rebound night.
Somerset Christian fell to 4-16 and will play Adair County Monday at home.
SCS - 17 - 11 - 15 - 9 - 52
CCHS - 17 - 18 - 11 - 8 - 54
Somerset Christian - Atwood 15, A. Crubaugh 14, D. Crubaugh 11, Moore 10, Stein 2.
Casey Co. - Baird 30, Goode 11, Jackson 5, Willoughby 5, Caudill 3.
