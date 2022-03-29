Somerset Christian falls to Casey County

The Somerset Christian Cougars welcomed in the Rebels of Casey County for a chilly Monday evening game, still searching for their first win of the 2022 season, their first at the KHSAA level. On the mound for the Cougars this evening was senior (RHP) Luke Atwood, while Casey County countered with a senior of their own, Logan Stephens. While the Cougars have been giving it their all in every game so far this season, this particular game wound up being like the ones prior, with Somerset Christian losing via the run rule in 5 innings, with the final score being 19-0 in favor of the Rebels.
The Cougars started out the top of the first inning extremely strong, with Atwood retiring the first 3 batters (including one via a strikeout), and we went to the bottom of the frame. Following 2 quick outs for the Rebels (including the first strikeout of the game for Stephens), 2 straight walks issued by Stephens (and 2 steals from Atwood as well) would put the Cougars into scoring position on 3rd, but a runner was caught stealing 2nd to end the 1st inning with both teams still deadlocked at 0 a piece.
Following the opening batter in the top of 2nd being hit by a pitch, Evan Stephens would record the first hit of the game, a single. Following this, Andrew Price would smack an infield single for 1 RBI, and then a throwing error would produce the game's 2nd run, making the score 2-0 in favor of Casey County. 2 more singles would occur back-to-back after this, including one by Rylan Hamm for an RBI that made the score 3-0. Another single, this one by Wyatt Stonecypher, would roll between a fielder's legs into center field and score another Rebel, with the score now being 4-0. Following another walk via a batter being hit, a sacrifice fly ball into center field would score another run, increasing the Casey County lead to 5-0. A huge blast by Logan Stephens to the warning track in right field would be enough for a triple and 2 RBI's, making the score 7-0. A double off of an outfielder's glove by Lukas Bowmer would score yet another run, making the score 8-0, with the game quickly getting out of hand at this point. One more score would come through after an RBI double from Evan Stephens into center field, making the score 9-0 for the Rebels. Atwood would record 2 straight outs after this (including his 2nd strikeout of the game) to finally end the top of the frame. To start the bottom of the 2nd, Logan Stephens would walk his first 2 batters, but then would strikeout the 3rd for his 2nd of the evening. Another walk after and the bases were loaded, with Somerset Christian poised to add a run to the scoreboard. Stephens would then retire the next 2 batters (including his 3rd strikeout) to get out of the 2nd inning with no harm done against the Rebels, with the score still sitting at 9-0.
Atwood would retire all 3 Casey County batters faced in the top of the 3rd inning via line outs. In the bottom of the 3rd, Casey County would bring in a pitcher for relief, Rylan Hamm. Hamm would proceed to strikeout the side to quickly get the Rebels out of the bottom of the frame, a very quick 3rd inning for both teams.
A single from Walker Johnson would begin the top of the 4th inning, and a single to center field from Logan Stephens would score him from 3rd base following 2 straight steals, giving the Rebels a 10-0 lead and Stephens his 3rd RBI of the evening. A big triple to right field by Bowmer would increase the Casey County lead once again to 11-0. Following a infield fly out, an infield single by Andrew Price would score Bowmer, making the lead for the Rebels increase again to 12-0. One more run was to come in the top of the frame, following a double by Caleb Brown to center field to increase the lead to 13-0 for the Rebels. Atwood would manage to force the next 2 batters to line out to short stop to end the top of the 4th. Another pitching change for Casey County would open up the bottom of the 4th, as they went to Andrew Price on the mound. Following an opening walk onto the Cougars' Charles Scott, Price would strikeout the next batter he faced, although not before Scott would steal 2nd base. After this, Scott was caught slightly off base, and the next better would line out to the pitcher, ending the bottom of the 4th in rather short fashion, and giving the Cougars only one last half-inning to score before the run rule would come into effect.
Atwood would open up the top of the 5th with his 3rd strikeout of the game but would then surrender a triple to the warning track in right field by Johnson. A double by Logan Stephens would net him his 4th RBI of the game and make the score 14-0. Following a walk and a steal, an infield single by Evan Stephens would score yet another run, increasing the Rebels' lead to a dominant 15-0. Another walk was issued by Atwood, and his evening was finally done, with the Cougars turning to Gavin Lewis for the rest of this one. A double down the left field line by Brown would score 2 more runs, with the scoreboard now reading 17-0. Following a strikeout for Lewis, a single to center field by Stonecypher would net himself his 2nd RBI of the night, giving the Rebels an 18-0 lead. The final run of the game for Casey County was scored following a throwing error, giving the Rebels a 19-0 lead. An absolutely fantastic catch in center field by Emory Whitescarver would retire the side. One more pitching change by Casey County in the bottom of the 5th, as they would bring on Nicolas Pulido-Rodriguez. A walk and a fly out would follow, and then, finally, a hit by the Cougars' Shadrach Barnett would be a fielder's choice, logging the first hit in the game for Somerset Christian. Barnett would steal both 2nd and 3rd base, but would be caught off 3rd base, ending the game and giving Casey County the 19-0 victory.
Somerset Christian falls to 0-7 for the season, and will next be in action on Tuesday, April 12th, as they will be traveling to Wayne County to take on the Cardinals (5-0), with first pitch scheduled for 6 PM.
