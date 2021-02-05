Somerset Christian falls to Jackson County

MCKEE – The Somerset Christian School boys basketball team had to pick up a last-minute game after Williamsburg cancelled out due to COVID-related issues. The Cougars traveled to Jackson County on Friday and fell to the Generals by a score of 80-65.
"We’re improving, but we’re not there yet," stated Somerset Christian boys basketball coach Kirk Stickley. "Our bench is getting deeper. The things I like about this team is they don’t stop fighting. As long as the boys want to get better and won’t give up, then we’ll get some wins farther on down the road."
Somerset Christian junior Luke Atwood scored a game-high 23 points and hit three three-pointers. Junior David Crubaugh scored 14 points and had nine rebounds. Junior Braydon Moore scored 12 points and hit two threes.
Sophomore Noah Brummett scored nine points and had four rebounds. Senior Aaron Crubaugh scored four points, had five rebounds and three assists. Freshman Ethan Warren scored three points.
Somerset Christian (2-10) will travel to the Somerset High School's Briar Patch on Saturday, Feb. 6.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.