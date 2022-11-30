In their first season eligible for postseason play in the KHSAA, as well as the first year under head coach Al Gover, the Cougars of Somerset Christian began that season with a trip to play Lynn Camp on Tuesday night.
Despite a solid game from sophomore Elijah Brummett who had 15 points, the Cougars would ultimately fall to the Wildcats by a score of 76-42. Other scorers for Somerset Christian include freshman Jack Baker with 11, sophomore Caleb Taylor with eight, junior Ethan Warren with five, senior Noah Brummett with two, and senior Ethan Meggs with one. Noah Brummet would also lead the Cougars with 12 rebounds. Lynn Camp was led in scoring by senior Micah Engle who had a game-high 36 points. Junior Ethan Burd led the game with 13 rebounds.
Somerset Christian falls to 0-1 to begin the season and will next be in action on Friday for their home-opener, where they will host Burgin at 7:30 p.m.
