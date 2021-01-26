Somerset Christian falls to McCreary Central

STEARNS - The Somerset Christian School boys basketball team got their first taste of a potential district match-up on Monday night. The Cougars traveled south to McCreary Central High School, and suffered a 78-57 setback to the homestanding Raiders.
The Cougars fell behind early and could not catch back up. McCreary Central took a 45-32 halftime lead en route to their home-court win.
"I don’t know what to say," Somerset Christian boys basketball coach Kirk Stickley stated. "It all sounds so repetitive. We played hard, but we keep making the same mistakes over and over. We turn the ball over in clusters, which allows the other team to put runs together."
"Then we’re playing behind," Stickley added. "I have to play my starters for more minutes than they should. It’s not anything that I didn’t see coming, but it doesn’t make it any easier for all of us."
Somerset Christian junior Luke Atwood scored a team-high 20 points and hit four treys. Junior Brayden Moore added 19 points, hit three three-pointers, and made four assists.
Sophomore Noah Brummett scored 10 points, had five rebounds, three assists, three blocked shots and two steals.
Senior Aaron Crubaugh scored four points and had four rebounds. Senior Nic Godby and junior David Crubaugh scored two points each. David Crubaugh had eight rebounds, two assists, two blocked shots and two steals.
Somerset Christian (1-7) travel to Russell County on Tuesday, Jan. 26, and will travel to Richmond Model on Thursday, Jan. 28.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
