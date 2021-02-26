The Russell County Lakers dominated on both sides of the ball to finish Somerset Christian 70-41 at Somerset Christian last night.
Despite the loss, junior Braydon Moore showed his scoring ability by leading his team with 16 points on the night.
Sophomore Noah Brummett and junior Luke Atwood followed behind Moore with Brummmett at seven, and Atwood at six.
While junior David Crubaugh only had four points on the night, he led the Cougars in rebounds by far with ten.
For Russell County, Scott Hamm and Trace Stringer were the two players able to reach double figure scoring with Hamm at 16, and Stringer at 11.
The key to the Russell victory was their defensive play as they held the Cougars to just ten points or under in three of the four quarters.
In the first, the Lakers outscored Somerset Christian 15-9.
The Cougars had a much better offensive period in the second with 17 points scored, but Russell answered with 24 and led 39-26 at halftime.
After the break, Russell more than doubled Somerset Christian's scoring in the second half by 31-15 to land a victory.
The loss dropped the Cougars to 4-15 on the seaosn and they will be back in action tonight where they will face the Casey County Rebels at home.
"We got out-played in every aspect of the game," said Somerset Christian head coach Kirk Stickley. "The best thing we can do right now is put this behind us and get ready for Casey County."
SCS - 9 - 17 - 5 - 10 - 41
RCHS - 15 - 24 - 15 - 16 - 70
Somerset Christian - Moore 16, Brummett 7, Atwood 6, A. Crubaugh 4, D. Crubaugh 4, Warren 3, Stein 1.
Russell Co. - Hamm 16, Stringer 11, Anderson 9, Bolin 8, Milburn 8, Loy 6, Grayson 4, Burton 3, Walters 3, Shearer 2.
