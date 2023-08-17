The Somerset Christian Cougars soccer team hosted district foe Wayne County on Thursday night. The Cougars were on a three game skid after winning their first contest of the season and were hoping to beat 3-1 Wayne County, who themselves have looked strong to open up the season.
The first half of the game was a defensive clinic, with both teams playing impressive defense. Junior goalkeeper Gavin Lewis had four saves on six Wayne County shots. The defense, led by senior defenders Tristan Ruble and AJ Holland, were very effective in their tackling and guarding during the first 40 minutes of the ball game. Sophomores Isaiah Hensley and Kyler Johnson were also highlights on the defensive end in the first half.
The second half had more of the same with defense being the highlight, although both teams were struggling to find a good look at the goal. It wasn’t until the 73rd minute that Wayne County’s sophomore forward Malakai Clark got one past Cougar goalie Gavin Lewis. This gave the Cardinals the 1-0 edge that was the lone score in the contest, with the final buzzer handing Wayne County the victory, unfortunately at the expense of the Cougars.
Junior midfielder Caleb Taylor had several shots on goal that went over or wide of the goal and was the main attacker for most of the night for the home-standing Cougars.
The Cougars were unable to snap their losing streak but are showing improvement, as their record now sits at 1-4. Somerset Christian will now get a day of rest before traveling up to Danville on Saturday to take on the Admirals. This game will be a part of the 12th Region All “A” Classic, with first kick scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.