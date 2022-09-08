The ball has pretty much bounced the way of the Somerset Christian Cougars on ‘The Pitch’ this season, as Ben Stein’s club came into Thursday night’s district matchup against rival Southwestern with a 6-3-1 record.
The successful year began way back on August 8th at Southwestern, with the Cougars coming away with a hard-fought, 2-1 victory over the Warriors, in the season opener for both clubs.
In Thursday night’s rematch between these two district foes, it was another hard-fought contest, with goals coming at a premium.
Despite the fact Somerset Christian School had many opportunities with shots on goal — especially in the first half — Southwestern keeper Gunner Schlosser was up to the challenge, giving coach Sean McBride a very solid game in front of the nets.
However, Braedon Meadows’ goal with 3:59 remaining in the first half of play would be all the Cougars would need on this night, as Somerset Christian got the season sweep over Southwestern with a tough, 1-0 victory over the Warriors.
“We really did a good job of passing and possessing the ball tonight,” stated a very happy coach Stein after the game.
“We’ve been working on playing better possession, and we still have got room for improvement,” added the Cougars coach. “We had 14 shots in the first half alone, and probably 10 of those were on frame. However, Southwestern did a great job defensively of just not letting those balls get through.”
SCS definitely took the action to Southwestern in the early going, and it was Schlosser that kept his team in the game with several key stops in the opening frame.
However, the freshman keeper couldn’t prevent the Meadows shot from going into the back of the net late in the first half — a half that saw the Cougars pretty much control the action, keeping the ball on Southwestern’s side of the field for the majority of the game’s first 40 minutes.
As happy as coach Stein was after the contest with his club’s execution and performance, it was the total opposite for coach McBride, who saw his club get swept by the Cougars, fall to 6-7-1 on the season with the disappointing loss, while dropping its third game in a row — the first losing streak of the season for the Warriors.
“Gunner (Schlosser) played great tonight, and he had several good saves,” pointed out coach McBride immediately following the contest.
“We have to do better all over the field, and I am super disappointed with the way we played tonight,” lamented McBride. “We weren’t mentally there in the first half, and you can’t win a game when you only play 40 minutes. You have got to show up, and we definitely got outworked in the first half, and for most of the second half. It’s just disappointing when you got juniors and seniors that are just not ready to play, and that’s on me.”
With the win, Somerset Christian moved to 7-3-1 on the year, and will return to action on Saturday afternoon at Trinity Christian.
Southwestern meanwhile will not return to the field until Monday evening at 6 p.m., facing Wayne County in a crucial district matchup for the Warriors.
