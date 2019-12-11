Somerset Christian gets revenge on Galilean, 84-65

The Somerset Christian boys basketball team upped their season record to 7-1 with a 84-65 win over Galilean. The Cougars avenged an earlier four-point loss to Galilean in the East/West Challenge.
Galilean jumped out to a 9 point lead in the first quarter, before the Cougars could get a run. Baskets by Jon Moore, Mason Cunnagin and Tristan Moore cut into the Eagles lead. After trailing 24-22 after the first quarter, the Cougars took the lead in the second quarter leading 43-39 at the half.
"We felt good going into the second quarter," stated Somerset Christian coach Kirk Stickley. "We had closed the gap and tightened our defense and were ready to battle. The Moore cousins set the pace for the Cougars with Jon scoring 10 and Tristan adding 6"
The third quarter was identical to the second with the Cougars outscoring the Eagles 21-16.
Cougars pushes their lead out 10 at 64-54. Fourth quarter the Cougars hit 6 out of 9 free throws and had three key steals that were converted into layups.
Somerset Christian senior Jon Moore scored a game-high 31 points in the win, while Mason Cunnagin scored 22 points and Tristan Moore scored 21 points. Aaron Crubaugh scored 9 points, and Eli Hutchinson scored one point.
Somerset Christian (7-1) will travel to Oak Ridge on Saturday, Dec. 14th.
