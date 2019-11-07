The Somerset Christian School cross country team made a strong showing in the Kentucky Christian Athletic Association State Cross Country Championships. The Cougars' boys cross country team placed third overall, which is their highest finish in several years. The Somerset Christian boys cross country team members are Ryan Davis - sophomore, Isaac Morris - junior, Cyrus Adkisson- junior, and Elijah Adkisson- sophomore
Somerset Christian Lady Cougar sophomore Chloe West placed third place individually overall with a 20:30 for 5,000 meters, and was named to the KCAA All-State Team. Somerset Christian senior Allison Boyd also competed in the KCAA state meet girls varsity race.
The Somerset Christian Middle School Boys Team placed third place overall. AJ Holland finished in 10th place with a 12:47 clocking for 3,000 meters. Other Cougars middle school runners were Gabe Baker, Tristin Ruble, Isaac Edens, Ethan Brainard, Blake Roberts. Lady Cougars runner Lydia Fisher competed in the girls middle school race.
The Somerset Christian Elementary Boys Team were state runner-ups. James Hardy placed third place at 8:14. Luke Stringer placed fourth with a time of 8:16. Keller Ball finished in eighth place with a 8:27 clocking.
The Somerset Christian girls team placed third in the state, and was led by Catherine Hardy's runner-up individual finish with a time of 8:40.
