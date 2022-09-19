The Somerset Christian Lady Cougars would compete at the All "A" State tournament this past weekend and would come away with a bunch of wins in the process, going 4-2.

The Cougars would have wins over Kentucky Country Day 2-1 (27-29, 27-25, 25-20), Wolfe County 2-0 (25-17, 25-20), Trinity Christian 2-0 (25-15, 25-19), and Bishop Brossart 2-0 (25-14, 25-12), while also having losses against Bethlehem 1-2 (19-25, 25-22, 16-25) and University Heights 1-2 (25-23, 17-25, 20-25).

Somerset Christian was led by junior Addison Cunnagin, who had 110 kills over the six-game span.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com. You can follow him on Twitter @PrattTheNation

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you