Somerset Christian Logo

The Somerset Christian Lady Cougars competed at the “Fest at the Nest” event this past Saturday, hosted by Metcalfe County. The Cougars wouldn’t be able to make it to the championship game unfortunately, but did come out of the event with a 4-1 record, with their lone loss coming to runners-up Clinton County 0-2 (26-27, 16-25).

Somerset Christian’s four wins would come against LaRue County 2-0 (25-23, 25-15), John Hardin 2-1 (20-25, 25-16, 15-8), Montgomery County 2-1 (25-15, 24-26, 15-12), and Fairdale 2-0 (25-11, 25-10). In their four wins, junior Addison Cunnagin would have 63 kills to pace the Lady Cougars.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com. You can follow him on Twitter @PrattTheNation

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you