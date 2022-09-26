The Somerset Christian Lady Cougars competed at the “Fest at the Nest” event this past Saturday, hosted by Metcalfe County. The Cougars wouldn’t be able to make it to the championship game unfortunately, but did come out of the event with a 4-1 record, with their lone loss coming to runners-up Clinton County 0-2 (26-27, 16-25).
Somerset Christian’s four wins would come against LaRue County 2-0 (25-23, 25-15), John Hardin 2-1 (20-25, 25-16, 15-8), Montgomery County 2-1 (25-15, 24-26, 15-12), and Fairdale 2-0 (25-11, 25-10). In their four wins, junior Addison Cunnagin would have 63 kills to pace the Lady Cougars.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.