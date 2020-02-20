This past Saturday the KCAA held their JV boys/girls State Tournament at MICAH Academy in Louisville, Kentucky. The Somerset Christian Cougars boys team went into the tournament as the Number 1 seed. With only 7 teams choosing to attend the tournament, the Cougars received a first round bye.
Arriving on Saturday for their first game the Cougars would face Oak Ridge Christian Academy, one of the two teams to beat the Cougars during the regular season. Both teams came out firing, unfortunately the early score reflected how nervous the two teams were. At the end of the first quarter the score was tied 6-6.
Cougar big man, David Crubaugh had scored 4 of the Cougars 6 points and had blocked 4 of Oak Ridge's shots, plus controlled the boards, all with a heavily taped ankle he had sprained, when a fan wandered onto the court during warm-ups, running into Crubaugh. They second quarter other Cougars started to find their range, while their defense continued to stifle the Warriors' effort. Braydon Moore led the way with 6 points, hitting all 4 of his free throws. Luke Atwood added another 2 points and 8th-grader Ethan Warren added a big 3-point basket, while Crubaugh continued to swat shots and gather missed shots.
The Cougars held a 20-13 advantage at the half. The third quarter saw more of the same, as the Cougar defense began to create problems for the ORCA ball-handlers.
Turnovers led to buckets as Noah Brummett began to score for the Cougars. Brummett had 9 points in the quarter, outscoring the Warriors all by himself. Luke Atwood added 2 free throws and Braydon Moore added a bucket. At the end of three quarters the Cougars had pushed out to a comfortable lead at 33-19. But the Warriors refused to go away quietly.
Using a full-court press and fouling at every opportunity, the Warriors forced the Cougars to make their free throws in the final quarter. And the Cougars did just that, only 4 field goals were made by the Cougars, but they hit 14-of-20 free throws, with Luke Atwood and Noah Brummett going 5-5 and 6-6 respectively.
The Cougars take the game 55-38 to advance to the finals for their third year in a row. Luke Atwood led the Cougars with 17 points, Noah Brummett had 15, all in the second half. David Crubaugh added 9, while Braydon Moore tossed in 8 points. Ethan Warren added 5 and Hunter Reese made one free throw to finish the scoring.
After a 3-hour wait, the Cougars took the floor for the championship game against a familiar foe, Highlands Latin School, out of Louisville. The Cougars had beaten the Highlanders earlier in the month at the Cougar Den 67-34, but with a state title on the line the Cougars were prepared for a battle.
The first quarter started slow for both teams, with Highlands trying to score against the Cougars swarming man-to-man defense and the Cougars trying to figure out HLS's 1-2-2 zone. Luke Atwood and Noah Brummett picked up from where they left off in the first game, with Atwood scoring 5 and Brummett adding 4 for the quarter. At the end of the first quarter the Cougars held a 9-6 lead.
In the second quarter the Cougars defensive intensity increased and with two moderate 6-0 runs in the period the Cougars were able to push out to a 26-15 lead at the half. Luke Atwood started to find his range from the 3 point line, hitting two straight three's, Braydon Moore chipped in 5 points and Noah Brummett scored 4. David Crubaugh has 2 points and several blocked shoots in the quarter.
Coming out of intermission Luke Atwood was on fire, hitting 3 three pointers in the quarter. David Crubaugh added a bucket, but it was Atwood's quarter as he outscored the Highlanders by himself 11-6. The Highlanders made an attempt to get back in the game in the fourth quarter, but the deficit was too great. The Cougars added 3 field goals and were perfect from the free throw line (6-6), to seal their second JV State championship in three years.
Luke Atwood led the way with 26 points, Noah Brummett added 12, Braydon Moore scored 7 points, and David Crubaugh chipped in 6 points.
Noah Brummett and David Crubaugh were named to the KCAA All-State Tournament team and Luke Atwood's performance garnered him the MVP award of the tournament. For the tournament Atwood was 6-of-9 from three-point range and he was perfect from the free throw line, shooting and making 9-of-9. The Cougars finished 16-2 for the season.
