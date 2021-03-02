The Somerset Christian Cougars fell to the Adair County Indians 71-59 last night at Somerset Christian.
"We played well tonight," said Somerset Christian head coach Kirk Stickley. "Handled the ball, got good shots and played good defense, except for the three to four minutes in the second quarter when we let them go on a 14-0 run that put them up by ten. Then they increased the lead in the third quarter, but we fought back, but could never make up those ten points."
Junior Luke Atwood and Braydon Moore led the team in scoring with 15 each. Junior David Crubaugh followed them with 13 points and got the double-double with 13 rebounds on the night as well.
Adair's Luke Jones led the charge for the Indians with a game high 25 points on the night. Lucas Pooler and Connor Loy also reached double figures with Pooler at 14 and Loy at 11.
The Cougars dropped to 4-17 and will be back in action Friday night to play the Southwestern Warriors at Southwestern.
SCS - 19 - 14 - 7 - 19 - 59
ADHS - 22 - 21 - 15 - 13 - 71
Somerset Christian - Atwood 15, Moore 15, D. Crubaugh 13, A. Crubaugh 9, Warren 3, Brummett 2, Godby 2.
Adair Co. - Jones 25, Pooler 14, Loy 11, Piatt 6, Coomer 4, Cundiff 4, Giles 3, Burton 2, Grant 2.
