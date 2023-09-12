The Somerset Christian middle school tennis team traveled to Campbellsville for their season opener Saturday, playing both Taylor County and South Warren Middle. The Cougar program, still in its infancy, had four of their seven ladies playing matches for the first time.
Both Klara Johnson and Austin Doan went undefeated for the day in both doubles and singles. Doan’s partner, Bryson Taylor, heavily contributed to those doubles victories. Lilly Brown downed opponents in four out of five of her matches. Chloe Brown went three for five, while Maggie Sobieck picked a pair of wins. The team of Allie Vickery and Sophie Noe, as well as Madison Haynes, each added a dub to the days tally. The team of Bryson Decker and Bradley Wurth fought hard, but came up short. The days count left the ladies 11 and 10, and the boys, 5 and 6.
The SCS middle school tennis team has a roster of about 20 youngsters, all working hard and learning. We look for big things out of this team in years to come.
