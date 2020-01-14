1 Somerset Christian moves to 11-1 with win over Heritage

HOPKINSVILLE - The Somerset Christian boys basketball team traveled west and picked up an easy 79-39 over Heritage Christian Academy over the weekend.
Senior Mason Cunnagin led the Cougars' charge with a game-high 22 points, while Jon Moore added 21 points.
Mason Cunnagin drove the baseline all first quarter, scoring 12. Pressure created easy shots for Jon Moore, who added 6 points in the quarter.
Cougars were up 22-8 after the first quarter. Second quarter the scoring was more balanced. Tristan Moore had 7, Jon Moore had 6, Cunnagin had 4 and Eli Hutchinson, Aaron Crubaugh and Luke Atwood added two apiece. Halftime score was 45-18, with the Cougars leading.
In the third quarter, Heritage fought back. However, the trio of Jon Moore, Tristan Moore and Cunnagin outscored the Warriors. Jon Moore had 9, Tristan Moore had 7 and Cunnagin had 6 for 22 points, while Heritage had 17 as a team.
In the fourth quarter, Hutchinson added 4 points, Luke Crubaugh added 2, Luke Atwood added 2, Nick Godby hit a three pointer and Tristan Moore added a free throw.
"Our offense is clicking on most cylinders and defense is getting better and better," Somerset Christian boys basketball coach Kirk Stickley stated. "Now is the time that we have to start getting better and better so that we peak at the right time."
The KCA top-ranked Cougars move to 11-1 on the year, and will travel to Lakeside Christian on Tuesday, Jan. 14. The Somerset Christian School Homecoming is on Thursday, Jan. 16, against KSD, and on Friday, Jan. 17, the Cougars travel to LIGHT.
