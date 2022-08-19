For the first time since they have been part of the KHSAA, Somerset Christian is eligible for the post season. Naturally, they are optimistic for this season, and on Thursday night, they welcomed the Lady Bulldogs of Clinton County to begin the season.
In a game that wasn’t close until the third set, the Lady Cougars defeated Clinton County 3-0 (25-16, 25-20, 29-27). Head coach LaDawna Tucker was elated over the victory following the game.
“Great to win our first game and home game at that,” she exclaimed.
The first set started out with the Lady Bulldogs scoring a couple of quick points. That is when the Lady Cougars asserted their dominance and Somerset Christian finished the set on top 25-16.
Second set started the same way with quick Clinton County points. It would also end in a similar fashion, as Somerset Christian would take over and finish the set 25-20.
The third and most thrilling set was one where Clinton County seemed to dominate throughout. Despite Clinton County putting on points early, senior Sierra Barnett, after her team being down as many as eight points, led the Lady Cougars to the victory.
Another key element in the third set comeback were the kills by junior Addison Cunnagin. If there was a thrilling moment in the game it was likely caused by her in some shape or fashion. Somerset Christian would go on to win the set-in thrilling fashion 29-27.
After the game, Cunnagin, who showed early signs of the same stellar play she was known for last season, was also elated with the victory.
“It was great to win as a team,” she stated simply.
Somerset Christian will be in action again next week, as they welcome in Garrard County at 7pm on Monday.
