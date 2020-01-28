Somerset Christian picks up two weekend victories

The Somerset Christian boys basketball team picked up two easy wins this weekend to up their season record to 16-2.
On Friday, the Cougars traveled to North Hardin Christian to play the KCAA number-four ranked Falcons. The Cougars came away with an easy 75-50 win. On Saturday, Somerset Christian hosted the Heritage Warriors, and won 83-37.
In the North Hardin road win Jon Moore and Tristan Moore led the way with 19 points each. Mason Cunnagin scored 16 points, Joshua Stein scored 7 points, Aaron Crubaugh scored 6 points, Eli Hutchinson scored 4 points, Noah Brummett scored 2 points and Braydon Moore scored 2 points.
"The first quarter was a very hard fought eight minutes," stated Somerset Christian coach Kirk Stickley. "Both teams came out playing man-to-man defense, contesting every shot. Tristan Moore had a couple of run-outs and added a three. In the second quarter the intensity picked up as players from both sides began to pick up fouls. We had four starters with two fouls each and the Falcons big man Myles Burrey had 4. Mason Cunnagin had 8 points in the quarter, including two treys".
"We switched to a spread offense in an attempt to pull North Hardin's big men away from the basket," Stickley explained. "The man that was guarding Mason didn't want to come out, so Mason knocked down two consecutive threes."
In the Heritage win, Jon Moore scored a game-high 26 points, Tristan Moore scored 16 points, Mason Cunnagin scored 13 points, Luke Atwood scored 8 points, Eli Hutchinson scored 5 points, Braydon Moore scored 5 points, and Noah Brummett scored 4 points.
Aaron Crubaugh, Nick Godby and David Crubaugh all scored two points each.
"We came out aggressive and running, jumping out to a 14-0 lead," Stickley stated. "By the time the Warriors responded, we had control of the game. Jon had 13 (5-5) from the free throw line and Mason added 7 and Tristan chipped in with 5 as we took the first quarter 27-6."
"Second quarter, Heritage was able to hit some shots but it wasn't enough as we took the second quarter 27-14 and a halftime lead of 54-20," Stickley stated. "Tristan and Jon Moore had 9 and 8 points, respectively. The third quarter saw us get to a running clock quickly, our 11th of the season. The subs cleaned up the fourth quarter, being led by Luke Atwood who scored 8 points."
Somerset Christian (16-2) will host Trinity on Tuesday, Jan. 28 in a boy/girl doubleheader at the Cougars Den.
