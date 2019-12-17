Somerset Christian rolls to eighth win of the season

MORGANTOWN - The Somerset Christian School boys basketball team traveled to raveled to Oak Ridge Christian Academy on Saturday and came away with an easy 78-37 win.
"We pressed in the first quarter man-to-man, and jumped out to a 26-9 lead," stated Somerset Christian School boys basketball coach Kirk Stickley. Jon Moore had 11, Mason Cunnagin had 8, Tristan Moore had 5, and Eli Hutchinson had 2. Second quarter, we ran our 2-2-1 press, and forced several turnovers that led to easy baskets.
The Cougars got up by 35 and the clock never stopped by that point, as the Cougars led at halftime 52-17
"Third quarter we played a half-court defense and started to substitute at the three-minute mark," Stickley stated. "We outscored them 15-13, so our lead was 67-30.
Last quarter was empty the bench time for both teams, as the Cougars won 78-37 to put the record their season record at 8-1.
Jon Moore scored a game-high 29 points, Mason Cunnagin scored 21 points, Tristan Moore scored 14 points, and Eli Hutchinson scored 10 points. Noah Brummett and David Crubaugh
"No fancy quotes, no Calipari wisdom, a win is a win sometimes," Stickely laughed. "In a couple of years, Oak Ridge will be a force in the KCCA."
Somerset Christian will travel to Cornerstone on Monday, Dec. 23.
