The Somerset Christian School volleyball team continued to roll with their second consecutive win on Tuesday. The Lady Cougars down LIGHT in straight sets 25-13, 25-10.
Lady Cougar outside hitter Camryn Well sled the way with 9 kills, three aces, four digs and an assist. Setter Cassie York had 5 kills, two aces, eight digs, and 17 assist. Libero Emily Grippe had an ace and 14 digs.
Annalise Scott had 4 kills, two aces, and four digs. Sierra Barnett had four kills, an ace, and four digs.
Addison Cunnagin had 7 kills, and a block. Alex Cunningham had a kill, and and three aces.
