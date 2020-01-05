Somerset Christian starts off the New Year with a win

New Year, same result.
After the layoff for the holidays, the Somerset Christian School boys basketball team had to shake of a lot of rust as they faced regional opponent Lakeside Christian Falcons. Lakeside came out determined to be very deliberate in their offensive sets. They slowed down the pace, but it didn’t matter. Behind Jon Moore’s 7 points and Tristan Moore’s two three-pointers, the Cougars were able to push out to a 15-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.
“We stayed aggressive defensively and on the boards, and we came up with our share of steals and rebounds, but we threw the ball away or made an errant pass," Somerset Christian School boys basketball coach Kirk Stickley stated. "It helped keep Lakeside closer than we would have liked for them to be.”
In the second quarter the rust began to come off. The Cougars ran more and got our high percentage shots to fall. Jon Moore led the way with 10 points, and Mason Cunnagin had 7 more points, as the Cougars took the quarter 25-10, pushing their lead out to 19 at 39-19 at the half.
The rust was completely gone in the third quarter as the Cougars scored 29 points, behind the hot shooting of Tristan Moore, who hit six three-pointers. Tristan Moore had 20 points in the quarter.
"When he gets hot, there is no stopping him," Stickley stated. "So we just kept getting him the ball."
Somerset Christian led 67-34 at the end of three and were in a running clock for the rest of the game. Eli Hutchinson (5 points) and freshman, Noah Brummett (4 points) led the Cougars in the fourth quarter. This gave the Cougars their 10 win of the season at 10-1.
Mason Cunnagin moved past Colby Alexander into fifth place on the Cougars’ all-time scoring list. Cunnagin currently has 1,241 points for his career.
Tristan Moore set the school record for most made three-pointers in a game with 8.
