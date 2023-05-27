Somerset Christian Cougars tennis season came to an end at last weeks 12th Region Tournament. Many great lessons were learned (and some great tennis played) in the school’s first post season berth.
In the boys draw, Caleb Taylor downed Lincoln County’s Toby Sallee decisively (6-1, 6-1) in the first round before falling in a third set tie breaker to Southwestern’s Jackson Flynn in the second (6-4, 1-6, 7-10). Kaden Johnson drew a tough first round. In the regular season, when he faced West Jessamine’s Eli Pyles, he dropped the set 2-8. With a seasons improvement, he still lost, but by a much narrower margin of 6-7 (6-8), 4-6. Both young men exceeded their coaches expectations!
In men’s doubles, the Cougars had an uphill climb, as they had two young men out. Though they were able to patch together two doubles teams, both fell short, as they played outside their normal pairings. The team of Isaac Edens and Nikas Thannoli fell to East Jessamine’s #1 doubles team and the team of Kyler “Big Dance” Johnson and Jackson Phelps dropped to West Jessamine.
In ladies action, the duo of Sophomore Mia Dobbertin and 8th grader Mayah Edens lost their first round match to East Jessamine’s Isa Orange and Sarah Hope Prince, but showed tremendous improvement in their play. 8th grade team (Rae) Sobieck/(Hayden) Webb earned their way into the 2nd round by defeating the Pulaski County team of Heist/Bullock in a third set tie breaker (7-5, 1-6, 10-6). They cruised thru their second round with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Mercer County’s Smith/Leitenberger. Their quarter final match up had them facing the #3 seeded team in the region, Casey County Senior Karis Cundiff and Sophomore Gracie Demrow. This time age, experience and talent won out as the Cougars were defeated 6-2, 6-1.
Development and “court IQ” take time and hard work. The Cougars made an impressive first showing in the region 12 tournament. Their coaches, parents and school are proud of the work they have put in over the last 12 months. The best is yet to come for this young team!
