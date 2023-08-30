The Somerset Christian Cougars were looking to build off a district victory against Southwestern as they traveled up Highway 27 on Tuesday to take on the Lincoln County Patriots. The two teams battled but by the end of the game there was no winner as they settled for a 0-0 draw at the end of the 80 minutes.
Somerset Christian junior goalkeeper Gavin Lewis had eight saves in the net for the Cougars, while Lincoln County sophomore goalkeeper Braylan Whitehouse also had a shutout in the net for the Patriots.
The Cougars’ record is now 2-5-1 and Somerset Christian will be back in action next Tuesday as they will host Mercer County at 6 p.m.
