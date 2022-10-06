Since making the leap and joining the Kentucky High School Athletic Association a little over two years ago, Somerset Christian School would not become eligible for post-season play in any sport in the KHSAA until the fall sports season of 2022.
On Thursday night, Ben Stein and the Cougar boy’s soccer team made the most of that opportunity.
Facing visiting Wayne County in the championship game of the Boy’s 48th District Soccer Tournament, Somerset Christian brought home some hardware with a hard-fought win over the Cardinals.
Three weeks to the day that he suffered a broken bone in his leg, Somerset Christian’s Braedon Meadows broke Wayne County’s heart.
Meadows — the fifth player to take a penalty kick in round one of PK’s — got the ball past the Wayne County keeper, giving the Cougars a 1-0 (3-2) victory in PK’s over the Cards.
“Our guys were just resilient tonight, because we had shot after shot after shot,” stated a very happy head coach Ben Stein, after his club claimed the school’s first ever KHSAA district soccer crown.
“We just couldn’t find the back of the net,” he added. “It would have been nice to have put the game away a little earlier, but it just didn’t happen, and that’s just soccer.”
Somerset Christian, as Stein eluded to, did have its chances in the contest, but Wayne County kept the Cougars at bay and deadlocked in a scoreless affair.
After 80 minutes without a score, and after two, five-minute sudden death overtime periods, the game was decided on penalty kicks.
That’s when Meadows got to wear the laurel of hero for Somerset Christian, scoring what would be the game winner in the first round of PK’s.
With the win, Somerset Christian improved to 11-4-4 on the season, and will advance along with Wayne County to next week’s Boy’s 12th Regional Soccer Tournament, which will be held at West Jessamine High School.
“There are no easy draws for next week’s tournament,” pointed out coach Stein.
“I mean you look at the district runner-ups — Danville, Mercer County, Pulaski County, and Wayne County — I sure wouldn’t want to play those guys in the opening round,” stated Stein. “It’s going to be a great tournament next week for certain.”
The 12th Regional Tournament will get underway next Monday night in Nicholasville, on October 10th.
