Somerset Christian Volleyball edges out Trinity

The Somerset Christian School volleyball team pulled out a narrow win over Trinity on Tuesday. The Lady Cougars won the match by a score of 25-23, 22-25, 25-18.
The Lady Cougars were led by Camryn Wells with 13 kills, four aces, and 12 digs. Annalise Scott had 9 kills, two aces, 8 digs and 12 blocks.
Cassie York had four kills, an ace, 13 digs, and 26 assists. Alex Cunningham had three kills, two aces, four digs and a block assist. Addison Cunnagin had three digs, an assist and two blocks. Emily Grippe had three kills, one ace and 24 digs. Sierra Barnett had two kills, an ace and 17 digs.
Somerset Christian (10-1) will host Rolling Hills on Friday, Aug. 30.
