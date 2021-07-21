Somerset Christian volleyball wins Camp Tourney

Submitted Photo

The Somerset Christian School volleyball team attended the Liberty University Trevor Johnson Team Camp. The Lady Cougars were the only JV team undefeated at the camp, and won the JV tournament at the end of the camp after placing first seed in the bracket during Pool Play. Team members are, front row from left, Callie Davis, Catherine Hardy, Emily Grippe, Destiny Napier, and Caroline Mounce; back row from left, Olivia Murrer, Elise Meggs, Addison Cunnagin, Olivia Atwood, Bizzy Scott, and Adyson Miller.