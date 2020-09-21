Somerset Christian volleyball wins first-ever All "A" Regional title

The Somerset Christian volleyball team downed Danville High School in straight sets this weekend to capture their first-ever All "A" Regional title. The Lady Cougars won the championship match by a score of 25-22, 25-21, 25-18.
Only four matches into the 2020 season, the Lady Cougars have already accumulated several program firsts, which included their first KHSAA victory, their first cross-town rivalry victory, and now their first All "A" regional title.
Lady Cougars Camryn Wells led the way with 13 kills, two blocks, and a dig. Addison Cunnagin had seven kills and two blocks. Cassie York had 22 assists, 13 digs and three aces. Emily Grippe had one kill, one assist, 19 digs and three aces. Alex Cunningham had five kills, one block, six digs and five aces. Sierra Barnett had three kills, an assist, nine digs, and three aces. Sophia Barnett had three kills, and assist, nine digs, and three aces.
Somerset Christian (3-1) traveled to Model on Monday and across town to play at Pulaski County High school on Tuesday. The Lady Cougars will play Trinity Christian in the All "A" State Tournament on Thursday, Sept. 22.
