Over the weekend, both Somerset and Somerset Christian competed in the 12th Region All “A” Classic in volleyball. At the end of the tournament, the Lady Cougars would come away with the championship crown with a victory over the Jumpers.
Somerset made it to the finals by defeating Danville Christian 2-0 (25-9, 25-2) and Danville 2-0 (25-15, 25-10) before falling to the Lady Cougars in the finals. Somerset was led throughout the day by 21 kills from senior Areli Vela-Alvarez.
Somerset Christian defeated Burgin 2-0 (25-2, 25-0) before their championship match against Somerset. In that match, the Lady Cougars came away victorious 2-1 (22-25, 25-10, 25-23). They were led in their 2 matches by 29 kills from junior Addison Cunnagin, as well as 13 aces from freshman Sophia Barnett.
Somerset Christian, now 4-1 on the season, advances to the All “A” State Tournament, to be held at Eastern Kentucky University starting on Sept. 16th. Somerset, now 9-1 on the season, will next be in action on Tuesday as they travel to take on Sayre at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.