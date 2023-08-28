DANVILLE — The Somerset Christian Lady Cougars and Somerset Briar Jumpers made an early morning trip up to Danville Christian on Saturday to participate in the 12th Region All “A” Tournament. Both teams have had strong starts to the season and were hoping for deep runs into the tournament.
However, it was the Cougars standing tall at the end of the tournament, claiming the crown with a 2-1 victory (22-25, 28-26, 25-20) over Trinity Christian in the championship game.
Somerset Christian squared off with the Danville Lady Admirals in round one, earning a quick sweep of the Admirals 2-0 (25-15, 25-14). The Cougars were led in the victory by six kills from senior Addison Cunnagin, four kills and five aces from senior Olivia Murrer and three kills and three blocks from senior Lydia Fisher.
Somerset drew a tough draw in round one as they took on the undefeated Trinity Christian Titans. The Jumpers battled but unfortunately fell 2-0 (18-25, 21-25) in straight sets to fall out of the tournament. Somerset was led by 11 kills from senior Emily Ford, as well as five and four kills apiece from juniors Ella Lancaster and Serenity Haynes respectively.
In the semifinals, the Cougars came up against the hosting Warriors of Danville Christian. Again, Somerset Christian’s run to the title game couldn’t be stopped as they prevailed 2-0 (25-8, 25-15) over the Warriors. The Cougars were led in this contest by 11 kills and two aces from Cunnagin as well as seven kills and five aces from Murrer.
Then came the championship showdown between Somerset Christian and Trinity Christian, old rivals from the KCAA. Neither team had dropped a single set heading into the contest so it was the classic case of the unstoppable force meeting the immovable object. However, the Cougars dug deep and eventually won 2-1 to claim the All “A” title in a stellar contest.
Neither team was giving an inch to start off the first set, with both teams gridlocked at 15-15 midway through it. Somerset Christian found themselves trailing late before a block from Fisher and two straight kills from Murrer brought the score even at 22-22. A block from sophomore Claire Connor and two kills from senior Cora Hansen later and it was the Titans taking the first set 25-22 and handing the Cougars their first set loss of the season.
In set two the Cougars got off to a fast 6-0 start following two kills from Cunnagin, a block from sophomore Olivia Atwood and two aces from sophomore Sophia Barnett. Somerset Christian dominated the early part of the period, with Cunnagin coming after the ball with a purpose. The Titans battled back though, using senior Sara Beth Gray to overwhelm the Cougars. Trinity Christian led 24-20 late and the game seemed like it was fixing to be over.
The Cougars, to their credit, didn’t quit. Following three straight kills from Cunnagin and a block from Atwood, the set was all tied at 24-24. After another kill from Cunnagin and a double hit called on Trinity Christian, the Cougars claimed the set 28-26 and handed the Titans their first set loss of the season, with the game going to a third set to decide who would be champion.
Again it was Somerset Christian with a fast start in the third set, getting out to a 10-2 lead following three kills from Cunnagin, an ace from Barnett, an ace from eighth grader Selah Scicchitano, a block from Atwood and a kill from freshman Catherine Hardy. The Titans, also to their credit, didn’t fold under the pressure and battled back once again as they trailed 16-14 following an ace from junior Ashley Cawood.
The day ended with jubilation from the Cougars however, as following a run of three straight kills from Cunnagin and a kill from Murrer, a game-winning block at the net by freshman Sara Tucker gave the championship to Somerset Christian by a 25-20 third set victory. Head coach LaDawna Tucker had only beaten Trinity Christian two times in her career prior to the Cougars’ victory and was overcome with joy following the win.
“Today was a big win! We were able to bring home our fourth consecutive All “A” region title. We struggled as a team in the first set against Trinity, but we were able to reset and the girls came back with a mindset that there was only one option and that was to leave as champions! We really appreciate all of our fans coming to support us this weekend,” she expounded.
Cunnagin had 26 kills in the victory while Atwood led with 33 assists.
Somerset Christian now sits at 4-0 and will be in action again on Tuesday at home against Wayne County. The Cougars will also advance to play in the state All “A” tournament hosted by Eastern Kentucky University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.