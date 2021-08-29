Somerset Christian wins back-to-back All "A" Regional titles

Submitted Photo

The Somerset Christian School volleyball team won their second consecutive 12th Region All "A" Volleyball Championship title. The Lady Cougars defeated Somerset High School, Burgin High School, and Danville Christion - all in straight sets - on Saturday at Burgin High School. Somerset Christian will now advance the the All "A" Volleyball State Tournament at Eastern Kentucky University. Team members were, front row from left, Alex Cunningham, Emily Grippe, and Cassie York; back row from left, Olivia Atwood, Olivia Murrer, Elisabeth Scott, Addison Cunnagin, Lydia Fisher, Destiny Litton, Adyson Miller, Elise Meggs, Caroline Mounce, and Emma Grace Warren. The Lady Cougars are coached by LaDawna Tucker.