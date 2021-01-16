Somerset Christian wins first KHSAA basketball game

The Somerset Christian School boys basketball game won their first KHSAA game against an old familiar foe. The Cougars downed Danville Christian 61-53 at the Cougar Den on Friday. Both Somerset Christian and Danville Christian use to battle each other in their old KCAA league.
Danville Christian held a 29-27 halftime lead, before the Cougars outscored the visitors 34 to 24 in the second half of the game.
"This was a much needed win for us," Somerset Christian boys basketball coach Kirk Stickley said. "We played with a lot of energy. David and Aaron Crubaugh both played a heck of a game."
Braydon Moore led the Cougars with 20 points, while Luke Atwood added 17 points. Aaron Crubaugh scored 12 points. Noah Brummett and David Crubaugh scored six points each.
Aaron Crubaugh had 10 rebounds and David Crubaugh had 6 rebounds. Braydon Moore and Aaron Crubaugh had 4 steals each.
Somerset Christian (1-3) will travel to Wayne County on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
