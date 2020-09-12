Somerset Christian wins first KHSAA game

LIBERTY - When the Somerset Christian School volleyball team switched over from the Kentucky Christian Athletic Association to the much larger Kentucky High School Athletic Association, there was so skepticism about how they might compete against the larger schools from around the state.
On Tuesday at Casey County High School, the Lady Cougars put all the skepticism aside and made a clear statement that they could compete with the larger KHSAA schools. The Lady Cougars won their season opener over Casey County in straight sets (25-20, 25-14, 25-14).
"My team was just excited to even get an opportunity to play this year," stated Somerset Christian volleyball coach LaDawna Tucker. "Due to the uncertainty we have had with the COVID pandemic, we were not sure we would even be allowed to have a season."
"Win or lose -- my players were happy to compete," Tucker stated. "The team played well together and I'm extremely proud of each player - JV and Varsity. After the match the players prayed together and gave thanks to God for a safe match with no injuries for each team. We hope and pray that we (and all other teams) can continue to have a healthy and injury-free season."
Senior Camryn Wells led the Lady Cougars with 10 kills and six blocks. Junior Cassie York had four kills, 20 assists, and two digs. Sophomore Sierra Barnett had two kill sand 20 digs. Junior Emily Grippe had 21 digs and three assists. Freshman Addison Cunnagin had four kills and six blocks. Junior Alex Cunningham had three kills and four digs.
"I always teach and remind my players that they are representing Jesus Christ above all and they should always remain humble," Tucker stated. "We just hoped that with moving to the KHSAA we could be a shining light for Christ and still be competitive in the KHSAA."
The Lady Cougars will travel to Somerset High School to play the Lady Jumpers on Monday, Sept. 14.
