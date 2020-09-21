Somerset Christian's Chloe West finishes 8th at GRC meet

WINCHESTER - The Somerset High School and Somerset Christian School cross country teams competed in the George Rogers Clark Run for the Water Barrel meet this past weekend.
In the girls varsity race, Somerset Christian junior Chloe West finished eighth with a time of 21:27 for 5,000 meters. Somerset Christian junior Amelia Jasper finished 63rd. Somerset senior Clara Eastham placed 65th and junior Emily Ham placed 66th. Somerset Christian freshman Lydia Fisher placed 72nd.
In the boys varsity race, Somerset Christian senior Isaac Morris placed 20th with a time of 19:35 for 5,000 meters. Somerset senior Cole Blakeman placed 51st, Somerset senior Joseph Crabtree placed 59th, and Somerset Christian senior Cyrus Adkisson placed 83rd.
