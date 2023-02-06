Early on Saturday afternoon, the Somerset Christian Cougars were in action for the third time in three days, as they hosted Cumberland County. Although they had already lost two out of their three games played in the past week, the Cougars were slowly starting to show signs of progress under head coach Al Gover.
Despite a small crowd at the Cougar Den, this game didn't disappoint, with the home team shooting very well from distance. After a furious rally in the fourth quarter that saw the Cougars score a ton of points in the waning seconds of the ball game to force overtime, Somerset Christian ultimately fell in overtime by a score of 82-81.
In the fourth quarter, the Cougars found themselves up 49-44 before a 14-0 run by Cumberland County saw the home team fall behind 58-49 midway through the period. Sophomore Byren Crawley had four points on the run and both sophomore Zachery Harwood and senior Latrel Alexander added three points apiece. The teams then began to trade baskets and it looked like Somerset Christian just didn't have enough time to make a comeback late.
However, after a basket from Harwood made it 70-60 with about a minute to go in the contest, the Cougars had a miracle happen. A 11-2 run in about 55 seconds put the Cougars behind just one point. Noah Brummett was huge on the run, scoring nine of the 11 points, with Elijah Ford scoring the other two. Ford was massive off the bench, as he played a lot of the game with Ethan Warren out due to foul trouble. With about three seconds left, the Cougars fouled sophomore Deven Norris and he went to the line and hit both of his free throws. On the ensuing inbound, the home team found a streaking Elijah Brummett, he found a slight opening for a shot and took it on the run as the buzzer sounded, and the shot banked right off the glass into the basket and the crowd erupted as this game was going to overtime tied at 74.
Elijah Brummett then opened overtime with a quick basket that gave the Cougars their first lead since early in the fourth quarter. A three from Noah Brummett gave the Cougars a 79-76 lead. Buckets from Harwood and senior Tristan Caprietta then turned the tables and gave Cumberland County a 80-79 lead over the home team, before another bucket from Crawley put the Panthers up by three. A made basket from Elijah Brummett put the Cougars down one before a turnover from Cumberland County gave Somerset Christian one final chance to win the game with the clock winding down. Unfortunately, the game-winning shot fell short and the Cougars fell in overtime 82-81.
A traditional three-point play from Warren gave Somerset Christian a 5-2 lead early in the first quarter. A three from sophomore Burk Sells tied the game up at 10 each before the Cougars closed the quarter on a 13-5 run to take a 23-15 lead after one period of action. Jack Baker had two made shots from long range during the run, with Noah Brummett and Isaiah Hensley each making two-point buckets. Elijah Brummett hit the first of two wild shots at the end of the quarter, shooting the ball from beyond half court and making it, with Brummett shrugging as soon as the ball went into the net.
A quick 7-2 run from the Panthers saw the Somerset Christian lead shrink to 25-22 soon after the beginning of the second quarter, following a made three from Norris and four points from Harwood. A three from Ethan Meggs gave the Cougars a bit of breathing room, for the moment. The rest of the period was all Cumberland County, as the Panthers closed the half on a 14-5 run to take the lead for the first time in the contest at 36-33 heading into the break. Senior Riley Miller had six points on the run, while both Alexander and senior Eli Morgan hit three-pointers.
Noah Brummett hit two key three-pointers, with Ford adding another two, to give Somerset Christian the lead back early in the third quarter. A Baker shot from deep was soon counteracted by an Alexander shot from deep that saw the Cougars lead sit at 44-42. The Panthers then tied the game up with two made from the free throw line. The Cougars were determined to end the quarter up however and following a made basket from Noah Brummett and another made three-pointer from Baker, they did just that, as Somerset Christian found themselves up 49-44 heading into what turned out to be a wild fourth quarter.
Somerset Christian was led in scoring by a 30-point performance from Noah Brummett, who also had a double-double with 13 rebounds, while Elijah Brummett and Jack Baker added 15 and 14 points respectively. Ethan Warren scored eight, Elijah Ford had seven, Isaiah Hensley added four and Ethan Meggs contributed three to wrap up the scoring for the Cougars.
The Cougars, now 6-18 for the season, will be in action again on Tuesday as they host Caverna at 7 p.m.
