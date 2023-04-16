Late Friday night, the 12th Region All "A" Tournament Finals saw two local teams compete for the championship, the Somerset Lady Jumpers and the Somerset Christian Lady Cougars. Both were coming off fairly dominant wins in the semifinals earlier in the day, with Somerset Christian's win being their very first of the season.
After scoring eight runs in the first two innings, the Jumpers eventually cruised to a 15-0 victory in four innings of play. The Cougars struggled to hit against starting pitcher Carly Cain and couldn't get any momentum going on the plate.
The Jumpers were the hosting team so Somerset Christian was first up to bat. After a shutout victory against Danville, Cain continued her solid pitching on the mound to begin the game with two strikeouts in the top of the first inning as the side was retired in short order.
Jazlynn Shadoan was walked to begin the bottom of the frame before Lydia Fisher grabbed her first strikeout of the game to put one out on the scoreboard. Mollie Lucas made it to base after being hit by a pitch before a shot by Cain sailed over the wall in center field for a three run home run, giving Somerset an early 3-0 lead. Fisher regained her composure by striking out the next two batters to retire the side without any more damage being caused.
Again in the top of the second inning, it was three up and three down for the Lady Cougars. Cain added another strikeout to her tally as well.
Three straight walks, mixed in with another strikeout by Fisher, began the bottom of the second for Somerset. Three more runs were then scored following walks on Jazlyn Bach, Lucas and Cain, doubling the Lady Jumpers lead to 6-0 with just one out.
Another timely strikeout by Fisher put the Lady Cougars one out away from getting out of the inning, although the bases were still loaded. Grace Prichard then stepped up and hit a ground ball to center field for a two RBI single to increase the Somerset lead to 8-0. A fly out then retired the side there, with two runners left stranded.
A Cain strikeout began the top of the third inning. Somerset Christian then grabbed their first hit of the ball game, a single on a line drive to left field by Macie Parker. Unfortunately, Parker was left stranded on first as the top of the frame came to a close following another strikeout and a fly out.
Walks on Kayleigh Bartley, Maddie Lynn and Shadoan began the bottom of the third in a successful way for Somerset. Fisher grabbed a strikeout for the first out of the frame before another two RBI single came through, this one on a hit from Lucas on a ground ball to left field. The Jumpers now led 10-0 in the contest. Those were the only runs scored by the Lady Jumpers as two straight outs made by Caroline Mounce retired the side.
Two straight outs turned by Somerset began the top of the fourth inning, with Cain grabbing yet another strikeout. The Lady Cougars grabbed their second hit of the inning off of a single into center field by Fisher. However, Cain once again struck out a batter to conclude the top of the frame.
Prichard and Emry Pyles were walked to begin the bottom of the fourth. A ground out to Presley Davis recorded the first out for the Lady Cougars. Another walk on Lynn loaded up the bases for the Lady Jumpers with just one out up on the board. Shadoan then stepped up to the plate and proceeded to unload all the bases with a swing of the bat on a line drive to center field, giving herself a three RBI double for her efforts.
With the Jumpers now up 13-0, the home team only needed two more runs to conclude the game via the run rule. Bach was walked again before a throwing error allowed Lucas to make it to base safely and also brought a run home, giving Somerset a 14-0 lead. Another walk allowed Cain on base and also loaded up the bases again with still only one out. A final walk on Emme Goforth brought home the game-winning run and gave Somerset a 15-0 win in four innings, with the Lady Jumpers claiming the 12th Region All "A" Classic.
Somerset was led by four RBI's from Mollie Lucas and Carly Cain, with Jazlynn Shadoan adding three RBI's, Grace Prichard adding two and both Jazlyn Bach and Emme Goforth adding one apiece. Cain also had the lone home run in the contest. Cain additionally threw a complete game shutout, allowing just two hits while striking out seven. Somerset Christian had hits from Lydia Fisher and Macie Parker. Fisher struck out six batters in her start on the mound.
Somerset improves to 9-5 with the victory and the Lady Jumpers will be in action again on Monday as they host the Casey County Lady Rebels for a district contest at 6 p.m.
Somerset Christian falls to 1-6 and the Lady Cougars will be in action on Monday as well, as they are set to travel to Barbourville to take on the Lady Tigers at 6 p.m.
