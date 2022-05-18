Somerset claims District Title

The Somerset Briar Jumpers were not supposed to be here in the tournament final according to many pundits. It was expected to be Pulaski County against the Rockets of Rockcastle County, but the Jumpers changed that matchup after defeating the Maroons 6-3 in the semi-finals. Although Somerset did manage to split the season series with the Rockets, Rockcastle was heavily favored in this one. Once again, no one thought the Jumpers would be here, so why would they have a shot here in the championship?
After going with their ace Cayden Cimala in the win against Pulaski County, the Briar Jumpers turned to Kole Grundy in this one, who in 7 games pitched in the regular season had a 2-1 record, a 3.50 earned run average, and 28 strikeouts. Rockcastle, who likewise went with their ace (Silas Shaffer) in their semi-final win over Casey County, turned to Ethan Fain to pitch in this one, who in 10 games pitched in the regular season had a 5-2 record, a 2.50 earned run average, and 42 strikeouts. Everything was working against Somerset in this one it seemed, with the lone advantage being they were playing at their home field (although they were the designated road team because of Rockcastle holding the #1 seed). This game would turn out to be a pitcher's duel, with only 3 runs being scored between both teams over the course of the ball game. Somerset would strike in both the 3rd and 7th innings and after Rockcastle had the bases loaded in the bottom of the 7th, the Jumpers would clutch up and only allow 1 run to come home to win the game 2-1 and claim the 47th District title!
"I am really happy for the boys," Somerset High School baseball coach Phil Grundy stated. "They stepped up. It has been a tough regular season and this group has been battled tested and were ready for this. I was so proud of all of our pitchers. (Cayden) Cimala and Colyer (White) were great last night, and then Kole (Grundy) was lights out tonight."
Grundy, who has been at the helm of the Briar Jumpers baseball program for 21 seasons, was thrilled with the pitching performance of his youngest son - eighth-grader Kole Grundy.
"That was big pressure for a young man and he really pitched well and defended his position," his father stated. "The last two outs were due to his hard work with Coach Saindon during practice or before games."
Logan Purcell would lead off the top of the first for the Jumpers and would smack the ball to the outfield, where it narrowly bounced off a fielder's glove and gave him the no-out single. The next batter would be out following a great catch in right field. The lone base runner would be caught trying to steal 2nd base, before Josh Gross would draw a walk to replace the runner on 1st base. Blake Abbott would launch a single to left field to put 2 base runners on base with 2 outs, with Ethan Gadberry coming on to pinch run for him. He didn't have a chance to move into scoring position, however, as the following batter would fly out to right field to retire the side. Ethan Fain would draw a walk as he was leading off in the bottom of the frame for the Rockets, with Robert Reams pinch running for the pitcher. The Jumpers would then retire 3 batters in a row, following a fielder's choice that advanced Reams to 2nd, a base runner being caught stealing, and the final batter lining out to short stop, thus ending the 1st inning.
The first batter up for Somerset in the top of the second would fly out to right field before an infield single by Jamison Coomer would give the Jumpers a base runner with 1 out on the board. Ethan Fain would not allow him to move past 1st, however, as he would strike out 2 straight batters (giving himself his first 2 strikeouts of the evening) and retiring the Briar Jumpers. The Rockets couldn't really manage much of anything in the bottom of the 2nd, as Somerset would retire 3 straight batters to end the inning. Grundy would also get his 1st strikeout of the ball game during this inning.
It would be back to the top of the order for Somerset in the top of the third inning, with Purcell launching yet another hit, this one a double to right field. Cole Reynolds would then grab the RBI by hitting a single into center field, putting the Jumpers up 1-0. The next batter would fly out to right field, with the batter after grounding out into a double play to retire the side there, although the damage was already done with the Jumpers going out in front. The first batter up for Rockcastle in the bottom of the frame laid a perfect bunt down, however a fantastic throw by Abbott at catcher would get the player out at 1st base. The 2nd batter up would line out in the infield, but a hit by Carson Carrera in the infield wouldn't be able to be fielding, giving Carrera a single. The batter following him would be out after a line out the pitcher, bringing the 3rd inning to a close.
The first 2 batters for the Briar Jumpers in the top of the fourth would be out quickly, including one striking out giving Ethan Fain his 3rd strikeout of the evening. Coomer would grab a hit after this as he struck the ball to center field for the single. He would be stopped there after the next batter would fly out to right field. Shaffer would draw a walk to begin the bottom of the 4th positively for the Rockets. The next batter would fly out to center field, before Noah Fain would hit a single to center field to give Rockcastle runners on the corners with just one out. As Noah Fain would steal 2nd base, Grundy would throw his 2nd strikeout of the game to put 2 outs on the board with both base runners in scoring position for the Rockets. A line out to 2nd base by the next batter up would retire the side and get the Jumpers out of the dangerous situation.
Cimala would open up the top of the fifth inning by launching a ball high into the air and after it dropped, it gave him an infield single. Cimala would steal 2nd base before Purcell would come back up to hit and would subsequently draw the walk, putting 2 runners on base for Somerset and giving them another good shot at scoring another run. Reynolds would hit into a fielder's choice, getting the lead runner at 3rd base but still leaving 2 runners aboard. Gross would then lay a perfect bunt to reach 1st safely, loading up the bases for the Jumpers. They wouldn't be able to capitalize, however, as the Rockets would sit down 2 batters in a row to end the top of the inning, including Ethan Fain grabbing his 4th strikeout of the night. The first batter for Rockcastle would line out to begin the home team-half of the 5th. The next batter would lay a bunt and reach base successfully following a throwing error by Somerset. Carrera would then launch a single into center field before the base runner was narrowly thrown out at 2nd base to put the 2nd out on the scoreboard at this point. Carrera would manage to steal 2nd base to reach scoring position before the next batter would line out into a fielder's choice to end the 5th inning, with Somerset still out in front 1-0.
Somerset couldn't manage anything in the top of the sixth inning, as they would send 3 batters to the plate with no hits to speak of as the side was retired rather quickly. Ethan Fain also managed to get his 5th strikeout of the game during this half-inning. 2 straight batters were thrown out by the Jumpers in the bottom of the frame to put them one out away from reaching the final inning of play. Noah Fain would reach base after another throwing error for Somerset although he wouldn't stay there long, as Grundy would strike out his 3rd batter of the ball game to finish off the 6th inning.
Brayden Gross would lead off the top of the seventh inning for the Briar Jumpers by pinch hitting and he would proceed to launch a huge hit to deep right field, giving himself a double and reaching scoring position with no outs, with Cimala coming in to pinch run. With the way the game was going, a 2nd run may seal the game for the Jumpers (and it actually turned out that it would). Purcell would lay down a good bunt to advance Cimala to 3rd base. A great bunt by Reynolds would give him the RBI single, giving himself his 2nd RBI of the game and increasing the Somerset lead to 2-0. Josh Gross would hit into a fielder's choice (that got the lead runner out at 2nd base) that would put the Rockets one out away from getting their final chance to tie this game up. Another fielder's choice would retire the Briar Jumpers, getting us into the bottom of the final inning. Cade Prewitt would lead off the bottom of the frame with a hit down the left field line that resulted in a single. After Cade Prewitt would steal 2nd base, a walk on Landon Dillingham would put 2 base runners on for Rockcastle with no outs. The next batter would bunt into a fielder's choice, with the lead runner being just barely thrown out at 3rd base. Carrera would then draw a walk to load up the bases for the Rockets with only one out, with Rockcastle surely having enough to score at least 2 runs here. The following batter, Ethan Fain, would line out into a fielder's choice, putting the 2nd out on the scoreboard, but also would score the 1st run of the game for Rockcastle, trimming Somerset's lead to just 2-1 with the game-tying run being on 3rd base. An intentional walk on Shaffer would load the bases up once again, with the Jumpers wanting to take their chances on the next batter. The next batter would hit the ball straight to Grundy on the mound and after a throw to 1st base, the Briar Jumpers flooded the field with celebration, with Somerset claiming the 47th District crown with their 2-1 victory over the Rockets. Congratulations to the Briar Jumpers on the upset victory! Definitely well-earned!
"We didn't situational hit it as well as I'd hoped, but they did enough to win a District Championship," Grundy exclaimed. "So proud of all of them. Huge RBI by Cole Reynolds gets us on the board and then double by Brayden Gross to get that seventh inning going and give us the extra run that we needed. He's been frustrated with playing time, and he went and took advantage of his opportunity."
"After the players, my assistant coaches really deserve the most credit," Grundy explained. "I've been unable to do as much physically this year and they picked up all the extra work. We are blessed to have them and now we earned them the opportunity to host the 12th Region Tournament and I hope everyone comes out to support this group. They deserve great things. I'm just a really proud coach tonight."
Both Somerset and Rockcastle will advance to the 12th Region Tournament as representatives of the 47th District. Logan Purcell won the Tournament MVP award for Somerset. The All-District team was announced following the tournament as well and is as follows; from Casey County: Logan Stephens, Lukas Bowmer, and Collin Wesley, from Somerset: Cayden Cimala, Cole Reynolds, and Logan Purcell, from Pulaski County: Chance Todd, Mason Acton, and Brady Cain, and from Rockcastle County: Silas Shaffer, Noah Fain, Ethan Fain, and Landon Dillingham. Congrats to all these players and Purcell for his MVP award, and best of luck to Somerset and Rockcastle County in the 12th Region Tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.