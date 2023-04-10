The last time the Somerset Briar Jumpers were in action, they had a walk-off victory against Southwestern before Spring Break. On Saturday afternoon, the Jumpers were back in the thick of things as they hosted a doubleheader. Somerset was able to get two wins on their resume and swept the doubleheader.
The Jumpers took on the Clay County Tigers in game one and couldn't be stopped on the offensive side of the plate, scoring early and often. Somerset eventually came away with a 15-5 run rule victory in six innings of play. They were led by five RBI's from Griffin Loy, three from Cayden Cimala, two from Isaiah Lewis and one each from Caynon Sizemore, Kole Grundy and Carson Ryan. Grundy started on the mound and got the win, striking out five batters in the process, with Lucas Poynter coming on for the save and striking out four. Clay County was led by an RBI apiece from three different batters.
In game two, there was much less offense and it was more of a pitching duel affair between Somerset and the Perry County Central Commodores. The Jumpers prevailed by a score of 2-1 after a walk-off sacrifice fly from Sizemore in the bottom of the eighth inning. The lone other RBI for Somerset was scored by Jamison Coomer, who scored on a home run in the third inning. Raygan New started the game, going five innings and only allowing one hit while striking out seven. Colyer White pitched the final three innings, allowing just one run to come home. Freshman Dylan Elkins got the lone RBI for Perry County Central.
Somerset improves to 6-7 for the year and the Jumpers will face off against Rockcastle County in a home-and-home series Monday and Tuesday.
