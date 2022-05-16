Somerset closes out regular season with road win

GLASGOW – The Somerset High School baseball team closed out their regular season with a 9-4 win over Glasgow High School on Friday.
Sophomore Blake Abbott led the way for the Briar Jumpers with two hits and three runs bated in. Senior Logan Purcell had one hit, scored two runs, and drove in two runs. Senior Cole Reynolds had one hit and drove in two runs. Kole Grundy and Cayden Cimala both had a hit, an RBI, and a run scored.
On the mound, Colyer White pitched two no-hit innings. Griffin Loy pitched 1.2 innings and struck out two batters. Isaiah Lewis pitched 3.1 innings and struck out one batter.
Somerset (14-19) will battle Pulaski County (16-12) on Tuesday in the opening-round elimination game of the 47th District Tournament at Charlie Taylor Field.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
