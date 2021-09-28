Somerset closes out regular season with win 

The Somerset Briar Jumper boy's soccer team had lost three games in a row headed into their regular season finale on Tuesday night, and were in dire need of a win headed into the post season.
Wayne County meanwhile -- after a 2-0 start to the season -- had only one win in its last 11 games, which included eight losses and two ties.
On Tuesday night at Clara Morrow Field, the Cards proved to be the perfect tonic for a Somerset team looking to gain some momentum headed into the upcoming Boy's 47th District Soccer Tournament, which gets underway on Saturday at Pulaski County High School.
Somerset had five players score in Tuesday night's contest, and the visiting Cardinals proved to be no match, in a game won by the Briar Jumpers by a 6-1 margin.
Josh Tucker got things going very early on for Somerset, scoring a goal with less than four minutes into the contest, giving the Briar Jumpers a very quick, 1-0 advantage.
Derek Arias then tallied back to back scores, and with his second goal of the evening with 26:40 remaining in the opening half of play, Somerset was cruising along with a 3-0 lead over the Cardinals.
Ben Godby would tally a score later in the first half, and Andrew Tomlinson would close out the scoring for Somerset with 5:37 remaining in the first period, giving Somerset a 5-0 cushion at the intermission.
The Jumpers struck early once again in the second half. Coby Wilson scored with 36:01 remaining in the contest, giving the Jumpers a 6-0 lead with their final score of the contest.
From that point on, Somerset had several chances to increase its lead, but the Jumpers had two shot attempts that hit the cross bar, and then some other scoring opportunities the Briar Jumpers did not cash in on over the game's final minutes.
Wayne County scored its lone goal of the night with just over 13 minutes left on the clock, but it was too little too late for the Cards, as Somerset finished out the regular season with a 6-5-3 record with the 6-1 victory.
The Briar Jumpers will return to action this Saturday at Pulaski County High School at 2 p.m. taking on the Casey County Rebels.
The winner of that game will face homestanding Pulaski County next Monday night in the championship game of the tourney.
