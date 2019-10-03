Somerset closes regular season with a Win

GLASGOW - After giving up an early goal on Tuesday, the Somerset High School boys soccer team reeled off three unanswered goals in the opening half en route to their 5-2 win over Glasgow High School.
Somerset junior Matt Coffey scored the Briar Jumpers' final three goals for his hat trick. In the 40th minute, Josh Tucker played a through ball to Coffey, who finished from 12 yards out. In 65th minute, Coffey took a throw-in from Tommy Wombles to score on a left-to-right goal. Coffey completed his hat trick in the final minute of the match on a penalty kick.
After falling behind in the 10th minute, Somerset junior Logan Maynard scored the equalizer four minutes later. On a cross from right to left by Derek Arias, Maynard finished on back post.
Somerset junior Derek Arias gave the Briar Jumpers to first lead of the game in the 35th minute. On a throw-in, KJ Shand flicked the ball to Arias, who scored from a yard away on the same back post.
"We played well considering we were missing two starters and three substitutes, and we only had five subs," Somerset boys soccer coach Brian Blankenship stated. "Matt Coffey came up big when given the chance at left outside midfielder. Josh Tucker and Jared Bastin passed excellently and kept us in the game. Matt made sure we were going to win our last regular season game. In our last 11 games, we are 7-2-2."
Somerset closed out their regular-season slate with a 9-8-2 record. The 47th District top-seeded Briar Jumpers will await the winner of the the Pulaski County and Casey County semifinal game, and will play the winner of that game for the 47th District Tournament Championship on Sunday, Oct. 6, at 2 p.m.
