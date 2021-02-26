In a back and forth game to decide who moves on in the All "A" Classic, the Somerset Briar Jumpers basketball team beat the Washington County Commanders at the wire last night at Washington County.
"No part of this game was pretty," said Somerset head coach Jeron Dunbar. "I was very disappointed at halftime because I thought we were being soft on both ends. Credit to Washington County. They had a heck of a game plan and it worked. We are very fortunate to move on. I give my guys a lot of credit too for hanging in there and continuing to fight. This is a resilient team."
Junior Gavin Stephens was easily the star of the show for the Briar Jumpers on the night. Stevens finished with a double-double performance, leading his team in both categories with 24 points and 12 rebounds. He also finished 12-12 from the free throw line, including a pair of free throws that gave Somerset the win.
Senior Dakota Acey also had a double-double for the Jumpers with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
"Gavin was huge," said coach Dunbar. "He dominated the game. Dakota gave us a big spark in the first half by hitting some threes."
For the Commanders, Josh Burkhead had an outstanding effort in the loss with a game high 26 points.
Early in the fourth, Somerset had an eight point deficit, but Stevens put the team on his back and dominated the fourth to get his Jumpers back into the game.
Stevens scored 12 of their 20 in the quarter including a pair of clutch free throws that decided the outcome of the game.
The game score was even at 53-53 with well under a minute left to play. With just two seconds left, Stevens took the ball and went up for a contested shot where he was fouled. He had been automatic from the free throw line on the night and nailed his two shots to give the Briar Jumpers a 55-53 victory.
Somerset's other six points in the quarter came from a three point play each from sophomore Jerrod Smith and senior Kade Grundy, then Acey had a single bucket after an offensive rebound.
Early in the game, it was Burkhead who was dominating. Although the Jumpers led 14-13 heading into the second period, Burkhead was on fire with nine points in the first period, followed by Beau Baker and Jakobie Hughes who each had two.
For Somerset in the first, sophomore Jerrod Smith had an inside bucket, Stevens had six from a driving basket, a mid range jumper, and pair of free throws, and Acey had sic from back to back three point shots.
The second quarter started off as a more defensive period, but the Commanders were able to close the quarter with a 13-2 run that gave them a 30-24 lead heading into halftime.
Washington County had four from Jack Matherly, five from Burkhead, a three from Hughes and five from Caleb Foster.
After the break, the game was just as competitive in the third as it was in the first and the teams tied 11-11 in the quarter, leaving the Jumpers trailing at 41-35 heading into the fourth.
Somerset's eleven in the third was from two by Burton, four from senior Kade Grundy, two from Stevens, and three from Acey.
On the other side, Washington County had three from Matherly, six from Burkhead, and two from Baker.
"We had three guys with four fouls and we had to use them basically the whole fourth," said coach Dunbar. "It was another team effort and we did it together. If we want to win this tournament, we have to be more efficient. We have relied on defense all year. It wasn't great tonight, but we will take the win and move on."
The win advanced the Briar Jumpers to 13-5 on the season and they are scheduled to play Madison Central Monday night at home.
SHS - 14 - 10 - 11 - 20 - 55
WCHS - 13 - 17 - 11 - 12 - 53
Somerset - Stevens 24, Acey 11, Grundy 8, Smith 7, Burton 5.
Washington Co. - Burkhead 26, Matherly 9, Foster 8, Hughes 6, Baker 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.