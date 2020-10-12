Somerset comes back on Somerset Christian

Down two sets and trailing 6-2 in the third set, Somerset High School volleyball looked as if they were going to drop their second straight match in 2020 to Somerset Christian School. But in a gutsy comeback effort, the Lady Jumpers clawed their way back into the match for the dramatic 3-2 come-from-behind win, on Monday at the Cougars Den.
Somerset, who had lost to the Lady Cougars in five sets on Sept. 14, came away with the win by a score of 22-25, 18-25, 25-21, 25-19, 15-13.
"We have been working on high-pressure situations in practice, and the girls really grew up today," Somerset High School volleyball coach Rachel Lange stated. "This team is really understanding that they can do it. They are not babies anymore, so today they proved to themselves that they can beat anybody if they want."
The Lady Cougars took control of the opening two sets in the late stages and took an early lead in the third set before Somerset rallied to fight back.
"We just wanted it, and we wanted it in tight game situations," Somerset High School senior Trinity Burkett stated. "Somerset Christian is a good team and they are coached well. I really felt good and thought we all played well as a team."
A Molly Loy block and a Trinity Burkett kill capped off a 12 to 6 Somerset run that gave the Lady Jumpers the lead in the third set at 14-12. Burkett added another kill, with a McKayla Waters' block to put the Lady Jumpers up 18-13. Late in the third set, Burkett had two serving aces en route to he Lady Jumpers' 25-21 third set win.
The Lady Cougars, again, took an early 6-2 lead in the fourth set before the Lady Jumpers went on an 8 to 2 run to take the lead at 10-8. Somerset's Loy had a block and a kill in the Lady Jumpers' run. Waters and Areli Alvarez had kills to put the Lady Jumpers up 19-13. Somerset Christian got back within three points at 21-18, before Burkett connected on three straight kills to close out the Lady Jumpers' 25-19 fourth-set win.
In the tiebreaker fifth set, it was Somerset who raced out to the early 9-2 lead. However, Somerset Christian rallied back to tie the score at 11-11. Somerset Christian senior Camryn Wells had two kills and Sierra Barnett had a serving ace in the Lady Cougars' fifth-set comeback bid. But in the end, it was Somerset senior Trinity Burkett who slammed the door with three kills in the match's last four scores.
Burkett led the way for the Lady Jumpers with an amazing 32-kill performance. Burkett scored from every part of the court, with some of her biggest scores coming from the middle of the court. Burkett also had three serving aces on the night.
"When I started volleyball in the sixth grade, I always played middle up until this past year," Burkett added. "In club ball, they moved me to outside because we had a girl that six-foot tall and I don't have the height. I got switched to outside, so I guess the middle is like second instinct."
Burkett did get plenty of offensive help from senior teammate Molly Loy, who had four kills and five blocks.
"She (Trinity Burkett) can hit anywhere, she is smart, and she can read the court," Lange stated. "We worked yesterday on where to put the ball and she did exactly what I asked her to do. Trinity and our other senior Molly Loy both really stepped it up and pushed the other girls."
Somerset sophomore Areli Alavarez had four kills, and junior McKayla Waters had five kills.
In the first set, Somerset Christian was paced by Camryn Wells and Cassie York.Wells had five kills and York added three kills to give the Lady Cougars a 21-18 lead. Somerset tied the first set at 22-22 before committing three straight errors to give Somerset Christian the first-set win at 25-22.
The second set stayed close with a 14-14 tie, until the Lady Cougars went on a 10 to 2 run to get set point at 24-16. Two kills by Wells and Alex Cunningham, and two serving aces by Sierra Barnett fueled the Lady Cougars' late second-set run.
Somerset Christian senior Camryn Wells led the Lady Cougars with 18 kills and five blocks. Lady Cougar coach LaDawna Tucker would normally switch out to between her two powerhouse hitters - Wells and freshman Addison Cunnagin. But the Lady Cougars were without Cunnagin, leaving the net play up to Wells. Junior Alex Cunningham had six kills and junior Cassie York had four kills, while sophomore Sierra Barnett had four serving aces.
Somerset (9-8-1) will host Russell County High School on Tuesday, Oct. 13. Somerset Christian (4-7) will travel to McCreary Central High School on Tuesday, Oct. 13.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.