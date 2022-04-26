Somerset comes from behind top down Knox Central

After claiming wins in both of their games over the weekend, the Briar Jumpers returned home on a wet Monday evening to host the 9-7 Panthers of Knox Central. Sitting a game under .500 and in the middle of the 12th Region standings, the Jumpers were looking to even up their record and keep pace with the teams ahead of them in the standings. Somerset sent freshman Raygan New to the pitcher's mound for this one, who in 5 games pitched this season has 2 wins, a 4.73 earned run average, and 15 strikeouts. Knox Central countered with a freshman of their own in Grant Miller, who in 7 games pitched has a 2-3 record, a 3.94 earned run average, and 20 strikeouts. Although New was rocked early in this one giving up 3 runs in the first, he eventually regained his composure and lifted his team. Somerset was able to rally in the 5th inning scoring all 5 of their runs, with the Jumpers winning this one 5-3.
The first batter up for the Panthers in the top of the first, Austin Bargo, would smack an infield single to get Knox Central started early on offense. The next batter was walked (Brayden Hembree) and the 3rd batter (Isaac Mills) hit a single to right field to load the bases with no outs. A single to center field by Cayden Collins would score the first run of the game. Casey Bright would fly out to the outfield, although it was deep enough to count as an RBI sacrifice fly, putting the Panthers up 2-0. A throwing error while throwing out the next batter would score yet another run for Knox Central. New would finally stabilize here, throwing his first strikeout of the game to end the top of the 1st with the Panthers up 3-0. In the home half of the 1st, Logan Purcell would lead off for the Briar Jumpers and hit a single to center field. Purcell would be able to steal 2nd after this but was caught trying to steal 3rd for the first out of the bottom of the frame. The batter currently up would strikeout to give Miller his 1st of the game and give the Jumpers only one out to work with. Josh Gross would be able to hit a single to center field (and steal 2nd base), however, the following batter would strikeout (Miller's 2nd) to end the 1st inning there.
In the top of the second inning, the first 2 batters were walked to put the Jumpers in a bit of trouble once again. However, following a fly out to center field, a great double play at 3rd base and 1st base would end the top half of the frame with no more runs coming through. All 3 batters for Somerset in the bottom of the 2nd would be retired in succession, with Miller getting his 3rd strikeout of the game during this, and the score remained 3-0 in favor of Knox Central after 2 innings of play.
The lead-off batter for the Panthers in the top of the third, Mills, would smack a single to left field to once again put New in a bit of a pinch for the Jumpers. Once again, New would find his footing, retiring the next 3 batters (including getting his 2nd and 3rd strikeouts of the game) to stop the Panthers from scoring anymore runs here. In the home half of the 3rd, Blake Abbott would single down the left field line to give the Jumpers a runner with no outs. Unfortunately, that would be all they could manage (even though Purcell managed to reach base on a fielder's choice), ending the 3rd inning with no damage coming across for the Briar Jumpers.
The first batter for Knox Central in the top of the fourth would be walked to put a runner on first base. Although he would be able to steal 2nd base, New would be able to get his 4th and 5th strikeouts of the game to put 2 outs on the board. A single to left field by Bargo would put a runner on 3rd but the batter would fly out to left field to prevent any runs coming across for the Panthers. 2 straight singles in the bottom of the frame by Josh and Brayden Gross would finally give the Jumpers a chance at scoring a run, however it wasn't going to happen for them in this inning. The next batter would ground out into a double place at 1st and 2nd base to quickly give Somerset only one out to score a run. Miller would then strikeout his 4th batter of the game to end the 4th inning, the scoreboard still showing Knox Central out in front 3-0.
The first 2 batters for the Panthers in the top of the fifth would be out in relatively short fashion. Bright would be able to hit a single to right field to give Knox Central a small chance to add to their lead (and would steal 2nd base) but the next batter would line out in the infield to end the half inning there. 2 straight singles by the Jumpers from Isaiah Lewis and Abbott would start Somerset out on the right foot in the bottom of the frame. Cayden Cimala would be the next batter up and he would smack an RBI single to right field to give Somerset their first run of the game. After a steal of 2nd base by Cimala, a sacrifice fly for an RBI by Purcell would make the score 3-2. A Cole Reynolds single would score the tying run for the Briar Jumpers, who still only had one out in the inning. Josh Gross would single into center field after this, although the next batter would fly out in the infield to put 2 outs on the board. Kole Grundy would step up next and would proceed to smack a shot into deep center field, with the Jumpers scoring 2 runs here and going ahead 5-3. This is where the offense for Somerset would end, although this would turn out to be all the runs they would need in this one.
Somerset would bring in a pitcher in relief here in the top of the sixth, turning to Jamison Coomer for the rest of the game. Coomer would retire 3 out of the 4 batters he faced (only walking Waylon Frazier), including getting his 1st strikeout of the game, giving the Panthers only one more inning to tie this one back up. Miller would lock up the Somerset offense in the bottom half of the 6th, retiring 3 straight batters (including his 5th and final strikeout of the evening) to make sure their deficit did not get even larger.
The lead batter for the Panthers in the top of the seventh, Hembree, would hit a single to left field to put the tying run for Knox Central at the plate. After Hembree stole 2nd base, Coomer's 2nd strikeout of the game put the first out of the inning on the board. The next batter hit into a fielder's choice and Hembree reached 3rd base on this. The Briar Jumpers were able to breathe a sigh of relief after this, however, as the next batter flew out to center field to end the game, with Somerset coming away with a well-earned 5-3 victory.
Somerset improves to 11-11 with the victory and have 4 more games this week. First off, on Tuesday, they will travel to the Rockcastle County Rockets (15-5), with first pitch scheduled for 5:30 PM. Then, on Thursday, they will play their 2nd game against Rockcastle County, this time at home, with first pitch scheduled for 6 PM. Finally, on Friday and Saturday, they will travel to Johnson Central to compete in City Between the Lakes. Their first game on Friday will be against the host team the Golden Eagles of Johnson Central (7-16), with first pitch scheduled for 8:15 PM. On Saturday, the Jumpers will take on the Broncos of Frederick Douglass (16-5), with first pitch scheduled for 2:30 PM.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.