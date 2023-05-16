The Somerset Briar Jumpers traveled to compete in the Central Kentucky Conference Championships in Shelbyville over the weekend, hosted by Shelby County High School. They didn’t record any wins but still faired well over the course of the day’s events.
In the boys’ 100m dash, senior Grayson Turner finished in 10th place with a time of 11.58. Junior Cameron Mccaskill came in 20th place with a time of 12.15.
Mccaskill finished in 15th place in the boys’ 200m dash, clocking in at a time of 24.90. Freshman Jamal Tilley finished 17th in a time of 25.71.
In the boys’ 400m dash, sophomore Bryson Stone finished in 19th with a time of 1:02.40.
Freshman Eli Eastham finished in 21st place in the boys’ 800m in a time of 2:37.88, with his sophomore teammate John Lackey finishing right behind him in 22nd place with a time of 2:38.40.
In the boys’ 1600m, Lackey came in 17th place, finishing in a time of 5:32.72. Seventh grader Cameron Underwood finished in 18th place with a time of 5:34.97.
Somerset had no finishers in the boys’ 3200m, 110m hurdles or 300m hurdles.
In the boys’ 4x100m relay, Somerset finished in ninth place with a time of 48.78.
The Jumpers again came in ninth place in the boys’ 4x200m relay, finishing with a time of 1:44.72.
There was no Somerset team for the boys’ 4x400m relay.
In the boys’ 4x800m relay, Somerset finished in 10th place with a time of 10:16.77.
No Somerset athlete was in the boys’ high jump.
Turner finished runner-up in the boys’ long jump, finishing in second place with a distance of 20-06.50. Freshman Jackson Burgess came in 20th with a distance of 15-01.00.
In the boys’ triple jump, Turner finished fourth with a distance of 39-05.00. Jackson Burgess came in 13th place with a distance of 34-11.00.
In the boys’ pole vault, junior Reese Blakeman came in fifth place with a height of 10-00.00, while eighth grader Jonas Blakeman finished 12th with a height of 8-06.00.
In the boys’ discus, Mccaskill finished in 13th place with a distance of 103-07.00. Sophomore Reggie Smith came in 24th with a distance of 63-00.00.
Smith finished in 24th in the boys’ shot put with a distance of 17-08.00.
In the girls’ 100m dash, sophomore Isabella McKenzie finished sixth with a time of 13.55, while fellow sophomore Hannaha Boyer came in 13th with a time of 13.91.
Boyer finished in 12th place in the girls’ 200m dash with a time of 28.49.
In the girls’ 400m dash, McKenzie finished in ninth place with a time of 1:04.07, while Boyer came in 13th again with a time of 1:08.80.
Somerset did not have runners in the girls’ 800m, 1600m or 3200m.
In the girls’ 100m hurdles, seventh grader Jaycee Cothron finished in 13th place with a time of 21.33.
There was no Somerset representative in the girls’ 300m hurdles.
In the girls’ 4x100m relay, Somerset finished eighth with a time of 56.08.
The Jumpers did not participate in the girls’ 4x200m relay, 4x400m relay or 4x800m relay.
In the girls’ high jump, junior Grace Burgess came in fifth place with a height of 4-08.00.
Grace Burgess finished in 10th in the girls’ long jump with a distance of 14-00.50.
Somerset did not have any finishers in the girls’ triple jump, pole vault, discus or shot put.
Somerset will be back in action on Thursday in the Class 1A Region 6 track meet.
