The Somerset track and field team traveled north on Tuesday to compete in the Mercer County All-Comers meet with the regular season rapidly coming to a close.
In the boys' 100m dash, senior Grayson Turner was the top finisher for Somerset, placing in fourth with a time of 11.46. Freshman Bryson Church finished in 16th with a time of 12.61.
In the boys' 200m dash, freshman Jamal Tilley finished in 16th place with a time of 26.43.
In the boys' 400m dash, sophomore Bryson Stone placed sixth in a time of 1:00.13.
Sophomore John Lackey finished fifth in the boys' 1600m with a time of 5:35.77, while seventh grader Cameron Underwood placed 11th with a time of 5:51.42.
Lackey came in second place in the boys' 3200m with a time of 12:19.91, while Underwood came right behind him in third with a time of 12:39.52.
Somerset placed seventh in the boys' 4x100m relay with a time of 50.56.
In the boys' 4x200m relay, Somerset placed sixth with a time of 1:44.26.
In the boys' 4x400m relay, the Jumpers came in second with a time of 4:04.56.
Somerset came in second again in the boys' 4x800m relay with a time of 10:14.13.
In the boys' long jump, Turner finished in second place with a distance of 20-10.00, while freshman Jackson Burgess finished in 12th with a distance of 15-10.25.
In the boys' triple jump, Turner finished in third with a distance of 38-04.00, while Jackson Burgess came in seventh with a distance of 35-08.75.
In the boys' pole vault, junior Reese Blakeman finished second with a height of 11-00.00.
In the girls' 100m dash, sophomore Hannaha Boyer came in fourth place with a time of 13.67. Seventh grader Jaycee Cothron finished 13th with a time of 15.04.
In the girls' 200m dash, sophomore Isabella McKenzie finished in third with a time of 28.61. Cothron came in 14th place with a time of 32.21.
In the girls' 800m, senior Kate Bruner finished second in a time of 2:52.13.
Cothron came in eighth place in the girls' 100m hurdles with a time of 21.48.
Somerset finished third in the girls' 4x100m hurdles with a time of 56.97.
In the girls' 4x200m relay, Somerset finished third with a time of 1:59.93.
The Jumpers claimed first place in the girls' 4x400m relay, finishing in a time of 4:38.90.
Junior Grace Burgess came in first place in the girls' high jump with a height of 4-08.00.
In the girls' long jump, Grace Burgess finished in third place with a distance of 15-03.00.
Again Grace Burgess placed in the girls' triple jump, coming in third with a distance of 33-05.00.
Somerset will next travel to Shelbyville to compete in the Central Kentucky Conference Championships, hosted by Shelby County, on Friday.
