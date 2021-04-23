Somerset completes two-game sweep of Rockcastle County

MT. VERNON - The Somerset High School baseball team completed their two-game district sweep over Rockcastle County High School with a 5-1 victory on Thursday. Somerset downed the Rockets 11-1 on Tuesday at Charlie Taylor Field.
Briar Jumpers hurler Nathan Phipps pitched the entire seven innings, allowing only three hits and striking out 10 Rock batters.
Somerset seniors Dylan Burton and Kade Grundy both hit homers in the road win. Burton hit a three-run homer in the top of the fifth inning, and Grundy smashed a solo homer in the first inning. Grundy had two hits in the game and scored two runs, while Burton drove in three runs on the day.
Somerset's Cam Ryan had a pair of hits and drove in a run, while Drew Johnson connected for a double.
Somerset (7-6) will travel east this weekend for the City Between the Lakes baseball tourney.
