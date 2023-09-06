The Somerset Briar Jumpers have been on fire after a season-opening loss, firing off six straight victories heading into their Tuesday evening trip to Lincoln County. Most victories weren't even close during the streak and that continued on Tuesday, as the Jumpers won once again by a score of 3-1 over the Lady Patriots.
The Jumpers were led by two goals from junior Bella Gregory, a goal and two assists from junior Tori Robertson and an assist from junior Isabella Mckenzie. Lincoln County's lone goal was scored by senior Hallie Stafford.
Somerset improves to 7-1 with the victory and the Jumpers will next take the field on Thursday when they will travel south to Monticello to take on Wayne County at 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.