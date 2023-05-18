MOUNT VERNON — After losing to rival Pulaski County in both regular season meetings earlier in the year, Thursday’s 47th District Championship matchup against the Maroons gave Somerset a chance for some sweet revenge.
This time Coach Phil Grundy’s Briar Jumpers came through with a total team effort when it mattered the most, downing Pulaski County 5-2 to win their second consecutive 47th District title.
Pulaski starting pitcher Mason Acton and Somerset starter Griffin Loy kept the opposing bats silent early on as it was scoreless through the first two innings.
Somerset finally broke through with a pair of runs off Acton in the top of the third inning.
Jamison Coomer got things started with a one-out walk and Carson Ryan beat out an infield single.
After a Cayden Cimala fly out to left field, Blake Abbott lined a single into left field to plate Coomer to make it 1-0 Jumpers.
Loy then helped his own cause beating out another infield hit to score Ryan to make it 2-0 Somerset. Acton got out of the jam by stranding courtesy runner Ethan Gadberry at third base by getting Caynon Sizemore on a fly ball to left field.
Pulaski had a quick answer in their half of the third inning, taking advantage of some wildness by Loy.
Brady Cain, Acton and Marshall Livesay each drew walks to load the bases with only one out.
But after a visit to the mound by Grundy, Loy regrouped and got Aiden Wesley on a fielder’s choice ground out to third base that scored Cain to make it a 2-1 game.
He then induced Wessen Falin into a ground out to third base to halt a potential big inning by the Maroons and preserve the one-run lead.
It was a gritty effort by Loy who threw four innings allowing only the one unearned run, despite giving up seven walks in the game while recording three strikeouts to pick up the win.
The score remained 2-1 through the sixth inning as Acton and Cimala, who came on in relief of Loy in the fifth inning, were in total control.
That changed quickly in the top of the seventh inning when freshman Kole Grundy jumped on the first pitch he saw from Acton and lined it over the fence in straight-away left field to give the Briar Jumpers a little bit of breathing room at 3-1.
Following Grundy’s homer, Trey Hornsby came on in relief for Pulaski County.
Josh Gross reached second base after lining a ball down the right field line that the diving Pulaski right fielder couldn’t come up with, then moved to third on a wild pitch.
Isaiah Lewis followed with a walk then scored on another wild pitch by Hornsby to make it 4-1 Jumpers.
Cimala gave Somerset a 5-1 cushion with a line-drive single to center field.
The Maroons didn’t go down without a fight though.
Kameryn Harris lead off with a double off the center field fence. He moved to third on a wild pitch then scored on a long fly ball to right field by Bryson Dugger to make it 5-2.
Cimala struck out Cain, walked Acton then got Cowell to fly out to left field to end the game.
Action pitched six and a third inning for the Maroons allowing three runs on three hits while striking out six batters and walking one.
Both Pulaski and Somerset advance to next week’s regional tournament.
