Each year there is a game circled on the schedule that both teams look forward to. The cross-town rivalry of the Somerset Lady Briar Jumpers and the Pulaski County Lady Maroons is the game they circle. The game means more than just the rivalry. Pulaski and Somerset are both members of the 47th District. Saturday night’s nightcap belonged to the Lady Jumpers and Lady Maroons and at the end of the night, it was the Lady Jumpers that earned the bragging rights via their 3-0 shutout victory of the Lady Maroons.
The Lady Jumpers started the game with a shot from junior Ella Latavong within the first minute of the game. Lady Maroon goalie Jessica Phillipi was there with the save. Somerset juniors Bella Gregory and Tori Robertson had several shots on goal. The ball narrowly missed its target. With 10 minutes to go in the first half, Bella Gregory found her target for the first Briar Jumper goal to give the Jumpers a 1-0 advantage over their rivals with halftime fast approaching. Freshman Khloe Robertson had a shot that went wide right. With 7:13 to go in the half, Somerset was awarded a free kick. Tori Robertson took the kick and grabbed the assist, as Isabella McKenzie headed the ball past Phillippi for the 2-0 lead for the Jumpers. Lady Jumper Storey Justice got a shot off that was then saved by Phillippi. The Jumpers got two more shots in the remainder of the half with one coming from senior Gracie Burgess. Somerset took the lead into halftime 2-0.
After halftime, the visiting Maroons came out ready to play. Pulaski striker Alyssa Salyer shot towards the goal saved by Somerset goalkeeper Madelyn Zimmerman. Freshman striker Emily Purcell took a shot after a fast break that was scooped up by goalie Zimmerman. Junior Austyn Hansen had a shot that sailed wide left.
The Pulaski defense was led by junior Simi McAlpin and senior Lexi Lawless and was impressive with their second half performance. Gregory, McKenzie, and Robertson for Somerset had more shots on goal, with Somerset scoring one more goal via Robertson before full time was called, giving the Lady Jumpers a 3-0 victory over their rivals. Head coach Steve Watkins was brief with his thoughts on the game, but was overall happy with the way his team played.
"I am happy with our play. Our team played aggressively in the first half. Glad we came out with a win," he stated.
Pulaski head coach Chris Fabrizio was pleased with how his team played in the second half against a well-coached team.
The Lady Jumpers improved to 3-1 with a three-game win streak now in their pocket and will travel to Casey County on Tuesday for another district contest. That game will start at 6 p.m. The Maroons, now 0-4, will be off until Thursday when they will host Casey County in another district matchup as they search for their first victory. Game time for that one will be 7:30 p.m.
