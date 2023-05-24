The Somerset County Club is hosting their 2023 Invitational Tournament on June 3-4, with this being the 100th anniversary of the club as a whole. The tournament will be sponsored by Peak Performance Roofing, with there also being a shootout and Top of the Hill Night Golf Closest to the Pin Contest on June 2 starting at 5:30 p.m.
Entry fees are $195 per player or $175 for a club member with a cart, with entry for guests limited to the first 54 people. The entry fee includes one practice round, two championship rounds with a cart, tee gifts, entertainment and tournament prizes. The championship rounds will be played on June 3-4. There will also be a 100th Year Anniversary Party at 6 p.m. on June 3 with meal provided for the players and live music. The prizes per flight will be as follows: for first place a set of Callaway Rogue Irons, for second place a Callaway Rogue Driver, for third a Callaway golf bag, for fourth place a Callaway wedge and for fifth place Callaway Chrome soft golf balls. For more information contact the pro shop at 606-678-4623.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.